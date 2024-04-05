PNP Aviation Security Group arrests passenger with standing warrant

The Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) reported the recent arrest of a male arriving passenger at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2.

According to the PNP-AVSEGROUP, through the joint operation of NAIA Police Station 2 and Manila Police District, they successfully apprehended an arriving male passenger with a standing warrant of arrest for three counts of statutory rape issued by Presiding Judge Delight Aissa Salvador of Metro Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 29 of Manila.

The authority said that with the assistance of NAIA PS 2, AVSEU NCR, and PLTCOL Michael Angelo Campos, the arresting officers of the Meisic Police Station of the Manila Police District, under the command of PMAJ Joselito Delos Reyes, successfully served the warrant of arrest.

Additionally, the suspect was informed of his constitutional rights and was being monitored while under arrest via an alternative recording device (ARD).

Following the arrest, the passenger is taken into the custody of the Meisic Police Station (PS-11) for proper disposition.

PNP AVSEGROUP Director, PBGEN Christopher Abrahano, lauded the successful arrest of the passenger.

PBGEN Abrahano also added that the PNP AVSEGROUP is committed to preventing any individual or personality who shall attempt to evade the full arm of the law and is prepared to respond to neutralize unwanted elements who might cross all country's airports nationwide.