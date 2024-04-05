LATEST

Palace press briefing on PBBM's visit to Washington

LOOK: Malacañang holds a press briefing with PCO press briefer Daphne Oseña-Paez and Department of Foreign Affairs Acting Deputy Undersecretary Hans Mohaimin Siriban on Friday, 5 April 2024, on the departure of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Washington to attend the first-ever Phl-US-Japan trilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on 11 April. Siriban says peace in the Indo-Pacific region is at the forefront of the trilateral meeting and comes at a pivotal time in the present environment in the South China Sea. The three leaders are also expected to issue joint statements regarding the recent incidents in the West Philippine Sea. When asked if the Philippines is "poking the bear" by participating in the trilateral meeting, Siriban says that the meeting is not referring to any country in particular. | via Yummie Dingding