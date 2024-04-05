Nose for gold

Beneath the ground are strange things just waiting to be found. Last year, a construction worker renovating the parking lot at Burghley House in Peterborough, England uncovered a “head” at the site.

“I had a real shock as the digger bucket rolled over what I thought was a big stone to reveal a face,” said digger operator Greg Crawley in a statement issued by Burghley House, according to CNN.

Crawley had discovered the head of a Roman marble statue that conservators believed was 2,000 years old. The body of the statue was found nearby weeks later.

While the statue’s history was determined — it was part of the fine art collection of Brownlow Cecil, the ninth Earl of Exeter and former owner of the property — the estate was clueless about how the “head and body ended up buried in soil in the car park.” Speculations were that a thief had left it there or that it was discarded many years ago.

Meanwhile, even with a faulty metal detector, treasure hunter Richard Brock of Somerset, England, was still able to find a precious stone using old equipment and his knack for finding gems.

An alert Brock detected a gold nugget under the soil on a farm near Much Wenlock in Shropshire Hills during an organized dig in May. Weighing 64.8 grams, the gold nugget was the largest found in England.

It was auctioned off by auctioneer Mullock Jones on 1 April. A bidder bought it for £12,000, BBC reports.