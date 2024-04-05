MMDA, MMFF execomm gear up for 50th Metro Manila Film Festival

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) with the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) executive committee is gearing up to celebrate its 50th edition in December.

MMDA and MMFF concurrent Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes said the MMFF will celebrate its 50th edition with Manila City as the host of the event since historically Manila is where the MMFF was first shown.

Manila City Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan expressed her gratitude to the agency and executive committee for choosing the City of Manila as the host of this year’s film festival.

"Manila City is 110% in support of the Metro Manila Film Festival and the City is excited to host the 50th edition of MMFF," said Mayor Lacuna-Pangan.

Eight official entries under four script entries and four official finished entries will be chosen this year by the selection committee.

"Although the committee has decided to only select 8 films, it will depend if there are more quality films the committee will allow [in] the addition of more film entries," said Artes.

Aside from the official film entries, the MMFF will again conduct the MMFF Student Short Film Caravan to give students a chance to showcase their talents in filmmaking.

The committee shall select 8 short films that will be shown before the start of the official film entries in cinemas nationwide and the students will also be given a chance to study abroad to learn more about filmmaking.

"Since the pandemic, we are excited to bring back the MMFF Student Film Festival where Filipino students aged 15 to 19 years old to submit their short films, and selected short films shall be shown before the screening of the official film entries," said Chairman Artes.

The MMFF Festival of Calendar and Guidelines are as follows:

The deadline for the submission of the letter of intent is on 15 May;

The submission of scripts and other required documents is on 14 June;

The submission of the finished film is on 30 September;

The Parade of Stars is on 15 December and will be hosted by Manila City;

The showing of official film entries is from 25 December 2024 to 7 January 2025;

And finally, the Awards Nights is on 27 December.

Since this is the 50th edition of MMFF, the committee is planning to launch "SineSingkwenta", where old MMFF film entries will be shown in selected cinemas to showcase good quality films for only PHP 50.