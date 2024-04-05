Marcos wants 11 remaining NPA units dismantled

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines to dismantle all 11 remaining units of the New People’s Army this year to ensure a safer and more prosperous future for all Filipinos, the National Security Council said on Friday.

In a statement, National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Año said the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict’s anti-communist roadmap will be implemented until the end of the Marcos Administration.

Año emphasized the AFP’s role in transitioning from internal to external defense due to the increasing tension in the West Philippine Sea.

“Our goal is to dismantle the 11 weakened guerrilla fronts by the end of the year, and this will include dismantling 26 vertical units and party organs within the 27 sub-regional committees and 40 regional party committees,” Año said.

“So even though our armed forces are transitioning from internal to external roles, there are still many roles for the armed forces here,” Año added.

NSC spokesperson Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya, for his part, said the AFP has taken the initiative and brought the battle to the last remaining weakened guerrilla fronts and remnants of the New People’s Army across the country.

“Every day, you will hear in the news of AFP-initiated operations against NPA units. They are on the run and strategically defeated and our objective is to take the battle to their hideouts so that we can finally finish them off as directed by the President,” said Malaya.

He said military operations were ongoing in Abra, Northern Samar, the Bicol region and other areas with more in the planning stages.

“These operations are initiated by the military to totally wipe them out and we will see more of these in the coming months, rain or shine,” he said.

Malaya said the targets set by the AFP for their field units have resulted in an increased number of armed encounters between the security forces and the insurgents, as well as with the terrorist organizations across the country.

“The key to the success of our operations is the information provided by the public. The intelligence value of these tips cannot be underestimated,” Malaya added.

For his part, AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said the military has set deadlines for its ground units to dismantle the remaining weakened NPA guerrilla fronts, vertical units, regional party committees, and sub-regional committees.

“Almost every day, we have armed encounters not just between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the New People’s Army but also with local terrorist groups. So we launched expansive and intensive military operations against all of these threat groups,” Brawner said.

“And once the AFP successfully ends the communist insurgency, it can consolidate all its forces solely for external defense,” he said.