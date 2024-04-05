How Phl can ‘hit the mark’ on precision medicine

With the advances in early detection, innovative therapies and an increased understanding of cancer treatment options, getting a Stage 4 cancer diagnosis no longer feels like a death sentence.

Engr. Emer Rojas, president of the New Vois Association of the Philippines, is a proud survivor of Stage 4 laryngeal cancer and has been living cancer-free for the past 22 years. He has transformed his personal battle with cancer into a lifelong commitment to improving public health, using his voice to advocate patient-centered healthcare in the Philippines.

“Cancer patients should be empowered to be a part of the decision-making process—from the diagnosis stage to after the treatment,” says Engr. Rojas. “However, they cannot be empowered if they are not educated about the disease and the treatment options available to them.”

It is in this regard that MSD in the Philippines launched the “Hit the Mark” campaign to raise awareness on the value of personalized medicine to achieve better patient outcomes.

Supported by patient groups, medical societies, laboratories, and other healthcare companies, Hit the Mark aims to drive equitable access to biomarker testing and other innovative treatment options for lung cancer patients in the Philippines through impactful multi-stakeholder collaborations.

When it comes to cancer, no two experiences are ever the same, as each person’s cancer holds a unique pattern called biomarkers, or tumor markers, which may impact how specific cancer treatments work.

“Biomarkers are information in the tumor that gives us a guide on what are its mutations and how to tailor the treatment,” says Dr. Herdee Glorianne Luna, President of the Philippine Society of Oncologists (PSO). “Much like how each individual has their own unique fingerprints, each individual has their own unique tumor profile, and no two patients are alike.”

Biomarker testing can be the critical first step to improved survivorship and better quality of life for lung cancer patients. Through biomarker testing, doctors can look for genes, proteins, and other substances that may provide crucial information about how one’s cancer behaves and in turn, inform personalized treatment options for the patient.

Personalized treatments, also known as precision medicine, tailor treatment to the individual characteristics of each patient's disease. Precision medicine is the new standard of quality cancer care, and its guiding principle is to deliver the appropriate cancer treatment to eligible patients at the right time. Access to precision medicine can lead to better patient outcomes, helping avoid ineffective interventions and hefty healthcare costs.

Medical oncologists, pathologists, and other medical consultants must work together to craft precise treatment plans for cancer patients. Oncologists, for example, need to work closely with pathologists as they test the tumors, analyze the biomarkers, and describe the tumor profile.

“The role of the pathologist is to test for and detect if a mutation is present or not,” said Dr. Jose Jasper Andal, a pathologist at St. Luke’s Medical Center. To start the biomarker testing, pathologists get a piece of the patient’s tumor through a needle biopsy.

“We diagnose it as a specific type of malignancy, whether it’s a lung, colon, or breast cancer. Then, we subject the tumor tissue to additional tests, depending on the tumor type,” he added.

For lung cancer, for example, there are 11 biomarkers. “We’re testing for specific mutations in the tumor, which we can target with the drugs that oncologists prescribe to the patient. If that mutation is absent, the drugs might not work,” said Andal. “So, biomarker testing helps us select which patients will benefit most from certain drugs.”

“This is why I advocate for personalized medicine,” shares Dr. Luna. “Fear can cripple you, but you need to know that there are advancements in science, medicine, and treatments, and all of these can help improve patient outcomes. This is also why we want to highlight the different cancer patient and survivor stories out there,” he added.