Hot in the city

LOOK: Police stationed outside the World Health Organization (WHO) in the Philippines, as well as passersby, relieve themselves from the scorching temperature with fans provided by the agency on Friday afternoon, 5 April 2024. PAGASA forecasts heat indices to range from 42 to 43 degrees Celsius in six areas, such as Tuguegarao City, San Jose, Puerto Princesa City, Aborlan, Dumangas, and Catarman. | via Yummie Dingding