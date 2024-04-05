Gadon tells solons: Consider amending political provisions in Cha-cha

"There [are] no final Cha-cha amendments yet, so why not consider political provisions as well, so that one-time referendum, one expense," that was the point made by Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Larry Gadon on Friday who wanted to instill to Senator Win Gatchalian and Congressman Rufus Rodriguez that some political provisions on the Constitution must also be amended.

The two lawmakers, this week, said that the request of Gadon to include political provisions in the proposed charter change should not be entertained as both Congress and Senate are only up to amending economic provisions of the Constitution.

"I fully agree that economic reforms are needed. But I also believe that political provisions may be tackled and considered," Gadon said.

"There is no hard and fast rule that we should strictly adhere to economic reforms only and turn a blind eye on the political reforms that may be timely and necessary," he added.

"Is there a scientific explanation why the term of the senators [is] six years while the congressmen, governors, and mayors are for three years only?" he asked.

Gadon noted that the governors and mayors are in reality the ones "directly" involved in governance.

"I can not find any cogent, logical, relevant, substantive, and scientific reason for the term of senators for 6 years while the rest are for 3 years, they are all public servants, so why the discrimination?" Gadon asked.

"Perhaps, Cong. Rufus, Senator Gatchalian, and the other congressmen do not see the point in synchronizing the election of LGU officials with the terms of the President, VP, and senators. A national election, midterm election costs more than P10 billion pesos," Gadon added, pointing out that the P10 billion can build 50,000 houses for the poor, which certainly is a big help to alleviate poverty.

"Imagine the money that can be used for the benefit of the people which certainly would help alleviate poverty," he said.

According to the Palace official, the suggestions he sent to Congress and the Senate do not carry term extension.

"Wala naman extension, kasi after 2028 pa mag take effect, all elected under 2022 and 2025 will still serve their terms of 3 years," he explained.