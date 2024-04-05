DILG, Israeli training center partner to boost food security solutions

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with an Israeli agricultural center aimed at providing intensive training and education to selected local agriculture students on modern food security solutions.

The MOU was signed by DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos and AgroStudies chief executive officer Yaron Tamir at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

In his speech, Abalos thanked the Israeli Embassy and the AgroStudies for their friendship and partnership, as the agreement will significantly boost the attainment of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s vision of ensuring food security under the Bagong Pilipinas brand of governance.

Agrostudies is an international training center which provides a program for agricultural education to interns from developing countries around the world.

“We thank our partners for this continuous partnership of you transferring the technology and best practices to our Filipino farmers,” he said.

Abalos also thanked partner national government agencies including the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Agriculture, National Security Council, and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority for their equal commitment to pushing forth the said program.

The DILG chief also cited the DILG’s Halina’t Magtanim ng Prutas at Gulay (HAPAG) Program, which complements the national government’s food security measures, and the KADIWA ng Pangulo program, which provides access to quality and safe food items at affordable prices.

Based on the MOU, the DILG will collaborate with LGUs in the selection of eligible students to participate in the 11-month AgroStudies program in Israel, focusing on various aspects of agriculture, including crop cultivation, livestock management, and agricultural technology.

Meanwhile, Tamir explained that the Philippines was the first partner country of Israel over the last 20 years, with some 8,000 Filipinos as scholars in this program, the largest among 15 partner-countries in the AgroStudies internship program.

“Our purpose is for the students and farmers to learn modern technologies in Israel and engage in businesses in the Philippines. I promise that as long as I am the CEO, the Philippines will have the highest quota,” Tamir said.

Ilan Fluss, Ambassador of Israel to the Philippines, who signed as one of the witnesses to the MOA said this milestone signifies a new beginning, new opportunity, and new collaboration of bringing modern technologies and agriculture practices to the country.