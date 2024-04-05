Bong Go calls on DOH to ensure functionality of Super Health Centers

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go raised concerns about the functionality and operational challenges of several Super Health Centers in the country during a public hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Health on Tuesday, 2 April.

To further improve the healthcare system and bring primary care, consultations, and early disease detection closer to communities, Go earlier advocated for establishing more Super Health Centers nationwide. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide.

During the hearing, Go inquired about the current operational status of some of these centers and raised concerns over the delays in project commencements.

"Ang ayaw natin dito is maging ‘white elephant’… Tapos hindi magagamit," he remarked.

Dr. Melissa Sena, Director IV of the DOH’s Health Facility Development Bureau, provided an update on the financial and operational aspects of efforts to establish such healthcare facilities nationwide.

"As of April 1, 2024, we have 206 of these centers, constituting 34% of the total, are already infrastructure ready. Of this infrastructure ready, 37 Super Health Centers, representing 18% of the total completed, are operational and serving their communities with essential health care services,” she clarified.

During the inquiry, Go highlighted the need to ensure that funding allocated for Super Health Centers are not put to waste due to the inability of DOH and the LGUs concerned to implement the project.

"Ilan ho ba ang na-kansela sa mga napondohang Super Health Centers? Sayang ‘to na napondohan na. Naging bato pa," he questioned.

On behalf of DOH, Dr. Sena responded to Go's concerns regarding canceled Super Health Center projects, explaining the coordination process with local government units (LGUs) to address issues such as location changes or modifications from infrastructure to equipment.

Go probed further into specific cases, including a Super Health Center in Candijay, Bohol, raising concerns about the slow progress of construction. The DOH assured that the construction was ongoing and promised to closely monitor the project, responding to the senator's request to avoid delays and ensure timely completion.

Go then highlighted the importance of aligning Super Health Center operations with the needs of barangay health stations. He stressed the significance of complementary services between Super Health Centers and barangay health stations to ensure all communities can access necessary basic health services.

Moreover, Go stressed the significance of close coordination between the Department of Health (DOH) and PhilHealth to facilitate the immediate and fast accreditation of Super Health Centers to offer Konsulta programs. This, he hopes, would encourage the public to avail of free medical consultations which would lead to early disease detection that could potentially save lives.

“Kaya nga pinakiusapan rin natin ang ating PhilHealth para sa accreditation… dapat maayos ‘yung coordination between DOH and PhilHealth para sa immediate and fast accreditation of Konsulta programs po,” said Go.

“Importante dito, not only the structure, (but) how to make it operational… magiging beneficial sa mga pasyente na mayroon silang lalapitan... malaking bagay po ito ‘pag nagsama ang PhilHealth at ang ating DOH,” he added.

Go then urged the DOH and concerned agencies to address the operational challenges facing Super Health Centers and to ensure that every funded project becomes a functional facility, delivering quality health services to the Filipino people.

"Ang target natin dito is to make it functional and operational. Hindi lang Super Health Center, all health facilities po," he concluded.