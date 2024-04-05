BBM: Phl can’t ignore WPS

The Philippines cannot ignore what is happening in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) but will continue to respond to the actual situation, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said.

During the recent courtesy call of the newly appointed Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines, Endo Kazuya, in Malacañang, Marcos underscored the need to maintain the peace in the region while addressing the current circumstances in the disputed waters.

“When it comes to foreign policy and analyzing geopolitics, the most important thing is that we must find a way to keep (WPS) at peace. That is what the Philippines will always work for,” Marcos said.

“However, we also have to respond to the actual situation on the ground. They cannot cover our eyes and pretend that nothing happened,” he added.

China continues to harass and interfere with the Philippines’ routine rotation and resupply missions, notably at Ayungin Shoal, where the grounded BRP Sierra Madre serves as the country’s outpost, asserting its sovereignty in the area.

In a recent incident, Chinese vessels attacked Philippine boats with water cannons, causing injuries to three Navy personnel and significant damage to the Filipino vessel.

China has consistently insisted on its sovereign right to the West Philippine Sea, which abuts the South China Sea, refusing to acknowledge the arbitral ruling that declared its claim invalid.

Marcos thanked Japan for its support, highlighting its provision of equipment and training, which he deemed “very important.”

He noted that the Philippine-Japanese relationship had expanded to include security and defense, underscoring the necessity of adapting the approach to bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

Marcos expressed confidence the partnership would reach new heights through a close collaboration under Ambassador Kazuya’s leadership.

Kazuya conveyed his eagerness to enhance the strategic partnership by advancing cooperation across various domains such as security, economy, and people-to-people exchanges.