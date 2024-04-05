4th pinoy injured in Taiwan quake

The number of Filipinos injured in the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that hit Taiwan on Wednesday rose to four on Friday, according to the Department of Migrant Workers.

DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Cacdac confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that “we have a fourth Taiwan OFW injured due to the earthquake.”

Cacdac said the OFW, a woman, sustained head injuries from falling debris but “is out of harm’s way and is being treated by a doctor.”

On Wednesday, the DMW said it would provide P30,000 worth of assistance to each injured Filipino.

According to DMW, the tremor affected some 5,000 Filipinos in Taiwan. There are 159,480 Filipinos in the island nation, 150,666 of whom are OFWs.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the quake, earlier reported to be 7.5 in magnitude, climbed to 10 on Thursday, with hundreds more stranded or trapped under debris.

According to an AFP report, nine people were freed from a winding cave in Taiwan’s mountainous east. In contrast, two others were located but feared dead, as rescuers pressed on with their search Friday for those still missing after the island’s biggest earthquake in 25 years.

The government in Hualien County, the hardest-hit area, said two more people on a hiking trail were found with “no signs of life,” although their deaths could not be immediately verified.

“Currently, the two people at the scene cannot be identified because they are buried too deep and have not been completely dug out,” the national disaster agency said.

As of Friday, hundreds of people were still stranded around the mountains that flank the county, with roads blocked by landslides and rockfalls. However, most were known to be safe as rescuers deployed helicopters, drones and teams with dogs to reach them.

The county government said rescuers had found nine people alive in a cave popular with tourists called the Tunnel of Nine Turns.

In the central city of Hualien, workers had started demolishing a building named Uranus — which was tilting at a 45-degree angle after half of its first floor pancaked — slowly using a pink crane to smash its glass windows.

Hualien County chief Hsu Chen-wei said the building had aged greatly since its construction in 1986.

“We hope to complete the demolition within two weeks so that Hualien people can return to their regular lives. We hope that everyone will not be in such a panicky situation,” Hsu said.

Before the demolition began, workers and officials held a small ceremony, burning joss sticks and offering flowers, drinks, and fruits to pray for a smooth job.