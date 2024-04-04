Smuggled marijuana, vapes seized

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Wednesday reported that more than a hundred million pesos worth of dried marijuana and vapes with cannabis content were intercepted by its operatives at the Manila International Container Port (MICP).

This comes as the Department of Trade and Industry earlier raised concern over the entry of vapes to the country and prompted the agency to intensify operations in cracking down on the illegal substance.

Based on the physical examination of several balikbayan boxes from Thailand, authorities discovered at least P102 million worth of suspected kush and smuggled vapes with cannabis content.

The shipment contained 200 balikbayan boxes, but five of them gave positive indication upon K9 sweeping by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency narcotic detection dog.

Upon inspection by the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service(CIIS)-MICP agents, some 82 kilograms of suspected marijuana or kush and 1,881 pieces of disposable distillate vape pens with cannabis content were found.

CIIS director Verne Enciso cited that the physical examination on 2 April 2024 was the result of the alert order issued on 28 February 2024 after the CIIS-MICP received derogatory information about the shipment consigned to Marcelo D. Laylo Cargo Forwarders with the recipient listed as Gerard Cruz.

“There were 200 balikbayan boxes in the shipment. Out of those 200, our K9 dogs indicated that five balikbayan boxes may be positive for the presence of illegal substances. Upon opening these boxes, we found marijuana or kush and vapes with cannabis content,” Enciso said.

After the inspection, the items were returned to the container van, which was then sealed and padlocked for safekeeping. These are scheduled for turnover to the PDEA after full inventory.

Deputy Commissioner for Customs Intelligence Group Juvymax Uy disclosed that the shipment was originally declared as consolidated balikbayan boxes and personal effects from Thailand before they were found with illegal drugs, misdeclared and undeclared items.