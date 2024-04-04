Sarangani, Cebu suspend classes due to heat

GENERAL Santos City — Sarangani Province has now suspended face-to-face classes both in public and private effective today until 19 April.

Sarangani Provincial Governor Rogelio Pacquiao has issued Executive Order 13 Series of 2024 to order the suspension of classes sighting the high heat index for the whole month of April.

The order said a meeting presided by the Provincial El Ñino Task Force to other government agencies further revealed that the continuous monitoring from Department of Science and Technology and Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration bared that the high heat index will likely be experienced until the last day of April.

It was agreed and recommended that the Department of Education shall suspend the classes to protect the learners from too much heat exposure and provide other alternative teaching modalities.

Just recently, neighboring General Santos City has already suspended classes until Friday, 5 April to ensure the protection of learners from the scorching heat.

The provincial government continued to remind its residents to take extra precautions since 36-40 degrees high heat index will end by April. Governor Pacquiao lamented that to avoid dehydration, one must supplement water and continue drinking. The province has not seen any type of whooping cough or pertussis, a common disease among children during hot weather.

Meanwhile, the Cebu local government units yesterday started the suspension of face-to-face classes in the localities due to intense heat.

The schools will implement an alternative delivery mode of learning to minimize the disruption of weather conditions on students.

Lapu-Lapu City’s face-to-face classes in public schools from kindergarten to high school will be suspended from 3 April to 12 April. Private schools have the discretion to decide.

The City of Naga suspended F-2-F classes in all levels from 3 to 14 April.

Talisay City gave private schools to decide but public schools from kindergarten to high school will be suspended from 3 to 14 April.

Liloan town suspended public schools’ face-to-face classes from kindergarten to high school on 3 April to 12 April.

While Cordova suspended both public and private schools at all levels on April but no specific end date.

Minglanilla suspended both public and private schools from kindergarten to high school on 3 April but no specific end date.

Consolacion suspended face-to-face classes in all levels for public schools from 3 to 14 April and private schools were given discretion whether or not to suspend face-to-face classes.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is leaving the discretion of the schools whether or not they should suspend classes or resort to remote schooling due to extreme heat.