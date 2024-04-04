Quiboloy's arrest warrant 'a court matter' — Año

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) leader Pastor Apolo Quiboloy's arrest warrant is already a court matter.

Año made the reaction to Palace reporters after Quiboloy faced arrest warrants for sex trafficking and child abuse, among other allegations.

"That's a court matter. The court issued a warrant of arrest. Of course, our law enforcers should take action and later return the warrant to the courts," Año told Palace reporters in an interview.

"It's a typical law enforcement matter as directed by the court," Año added.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) carried out the arrest warrant on Wednesday at the King Dome in Barangay Tamayong, which is owned by Quiboloy's religious organization, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC).

However, Quiboloy was not around at the location when the authorities arrived.

But reports said it was KOJC administrator Norie Cardona who received a copy of the warrant on behalf of Quiboloy and the other respondents at large.

In addition to the child abuse charge specified in the arrest warrant issued by the Davao court, Quiboloy is also accused of sexual abuse under Republic Act No. 7610.

Furthermore, there is a separate charge of qualified human trafficking against the preacher, which has been filed in a court in Pasig City.

Hence, NBI said Quiboloy can now be classified as a "fugitive" since authorities were unsuccessful in locating the pastor in an attempt to deliver the arrest warrant against him.

"We are not sure that he is still here in Davao, but we are pretty sure that he is still here in the Philippines since they did not go out of the country based on Immigration records," said NBI Southeastern Mindanao chief Archie Albao.

“Under the law, if you are not arrested, you are considered as fugitive from justice,” he added.