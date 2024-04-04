QCPD achieves increase in crime solution efficiency

Director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan on Thursday said they have achieved a remarkable 82.61 percent increase in crime solution efficiency for 8 focus crimes in the city especially during the observation of the recent Semana Santa.

Maranan said from 3–9 April 2023, a total of 48 incidents were recorded across eight focus crimes, encompassing murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, theft, robbery, car theft, and motorcycle theft, compared to this year’s Semana Santa celebration, from 25–31 March 2024, the QCPD reports only 23 incidents, showcasing a notable decline of 31.25 percent or 15 incidents.

As a result, crime solution efficiency increased to 82.61 percent from 72.92 percent last year.

Maranan said the achievement can be attributed to the relentless efforts of the forces of QCPD during the holiday season.

Measures included intensifying security coverage through intensive patrolling in places of convergence and heightened checkpoint operations aimed at ensuring the safety and security of all commuters.

Furthermore, the establishment of Assistance Hubs (AHs) along major thoroughfares and Police Assistance Desks (PADs) in churches, bus terminals, malls, grocery markets, tourist destinations, and other gathering points, in collaboration with government agencies, LGUs, and advocacy groups, played a pivotal role in achieving this remarkable feat.

"My heartfelt gratitude to every member of the QCPD force for their dedication and hard work that led to this notable achievement. Your commitment in serving and protecting our community is truly commendable. Let us continue to work together towards building a safer and more secure Quezon City for all," Maranan said.