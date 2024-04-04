Phl-US diplomatic talks to proceed next week — Año

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and US President Joe Biden's bilateral meeting will take place on 11 April in a move signaling a continuation of diplomatic dialogue between the Philippines and the United States, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said on Thursday.

In an interview with Palace reporters, Año said their meeting is expected to delve into a range of issues, including regional security concerns, economic cooperation, and collaborative efforts in addressing climate change.

When asked about the agenda for the upcoming meeting, Año emphasized its continuity from their previous engagements.

"I think it is just a sequel of the state visit in May last year, the programs that were discussed with the different agencies and departments of the US and Philippine sides," Año said, underlining the ongoing dialogue and cooperation between the two nations across various sectors.

When asked about the inclusion of the South China Sea on the agenda, Año said yes.

The South China Sea has long been a contentious issue in the Asia-Pacific region, with overlapping territorial claims from multiple nations, including China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Taiwan.

Tensions have escalated in recent years due to China's assertive actions in the area, including the construction of artificial islands and military installations.