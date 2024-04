LATEST

PBBM presides NTF-ELCAC meeting

LOOK: President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. presides over the 5th National Task Force To End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) Executive Committee Meeting on Thursday, 4 April 2024 at the Heroes Hall of Malacañang Palace. | via Yummie Dingding/PPA POOL