Palace declares April 10 a regular holiday in observance of Ramadan

Malacañang has declared Wednesday, 10 April as a regular holiday throughout the country in observance of Eid’l Fitr, or the Feast of Ramadhan.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed Proclamation No. 514 on Thursday, 4 April, Malacañang said.

In signing Proclamation No. 514, the Palace said that 10 April is declared as a regular holiday "to bring the religious and cultural significance of the Eid’l Fitr to the fore of national consciousness."

Declaring Eid’l Fitr, or the Feast of Ramadhan, Malacañang added, will "allow the entire Filipino nation to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony."

Eid'l Fitr lasts three days after the fasting month as Muslims worldwide celebrate it as the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

The Philippine government recognizes Eid'l Fitr as a regular holiday under Republic Act No. 9177 and Presidential Proclamation No. 1083, signed on 13 November 2002.

Some Filipino Muslims commemorate Eid'l Fitr at the Manila Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila, while Mindanao Muslims hold big public celebrations.

Eid'l Fitr, the first day of Shawwal, celebrates Muslims' month-long fast achieving spiritual purity.