Now it’s a propaganda war

The West Philippine Sea dispute stands as one of the most contentious and longstanding territorial conflicts in the Asia-Pacific region. In recent years, this dispute has escalated beyond mere diplomatic wrangling to a complex battleground, encompassing legal, economic, and increasingly, propaganda spheres.

The exchange of barbs and accusations between Beijing and Manila suggests that the conflict is not just about territorial claims, but also about shaping international narratives and garnering support.

Both sides, it seems, are employing various strategies to assert dominance and sway public opinion.

The roots of the West Philippine Sea dispute trace back to competing territorial claims over the resource-rich waters and islands in the South China Sea. China asserts historical rights over almost the entirety of the sea, demarcated by the controversial nine-dash line, while the Philippines contests those claims based on international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Despite an international arbitration ruling in favor of the Philippines in 2016, China has continued its expansive activities in the region, including island-building, militarization, and harassment of Filipino fishermen.

In the absence of a clear resolution to the territorial dispute, both China and the Philippines have resorted to propaganda as a means of advancing their respective agendas.

Propaganda serves as a potent tool for shaping public opinion domestically and internationally, influencing perceptions of legitimacy, and justifying actions taken by each party. Beijing, with its vast resources and sophisticated information warfare capabilities, has been particularly adept at manipulating narratives to support its claims in the West Philippine Sea.

Through state-controlled media outlets and social media platforms, Beijing disseminates narratives that portray its actions as benign and aimed at maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Chinese officials often highlight historical ties to the South China Sea and emphasize China's role as a responsible global player. Moreover, Beijing seeks to undermine the credibility of the Philippines and other claimant states by labeling them as pawns of Western powers seeking to contain China's rise.

Just recently, China dropped an explosive revelation that the Philippines committed to removing the controversial BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal in 1999, under a so-called gentleman’s agreement that has been denied by the country’s past presidents.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro lamented such a claim, accusing China of refocusing the West Philippine Sea debate with such a narrative.

Facing China's propaganda juggernaut, the Philippines has also engaged in its own information warfare campaign to defend its sovereignty and garner international support.

The Philippine government, along with civil society groups and media outlets, highlights China's aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea, portraying Beijing as a bully disregarding international law and infringing on the rights of smaller nations.

Manila has actively sought alliances with other claimant states, as well as major powers like the United States, to bolster its position and counter China's influence in the region.

The intensification of the propaganda warfare between China and the Philippines has significant implications for regional stability and security.

As the two countries vie for control over the narrative surrounding the West Philippine Sea dispute, tensions escalate, raising the risk of miscalculation and conflict. Moreover, the propagation of polarized narratives deepens divisions among claimant states and complicates efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution through diplomatic means.

The way analysts see it, the West Philippine Sea dispute has evolved into a propaganda battleground, with China and the Philippines engaging in a war of words to advance their respective interests and sway international opinion.

Through sophisticated information warfare tactics, both sides seek to shape narratives that support their territorial claims while undermining the legitimacy of their opponents.

As the propaganda war intensifies, the risk of escalation and conflict in the region looms large, underscoring the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful resolution to this longstanding dispute.