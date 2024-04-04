Norwegian ambassador boosts Palawan ties

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — Ambassador of Norway to the Philippines Christian Halaas Lyster, accompanied by his delegation, made a cordial visit to the provincial government of Palawan today, aiming to enhance collaboration and partnership.

He was welcomed this morning at the Provincial Capitol Building in this city by provincial legal officer Atty. Joshua Bolusa representing Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates, Provincial Tourism Promotions and Development officer Maribel Buñi, provincial health officer Dr. Faye Labrador, and Roots of Health executive director Amina Swanepoel.

The focus of discussion centered on bolstering efforts in environmental and social governance, healthcare and tourism sectors.

“We are exploring maritime, energy and fisheries industry cooperation with the Philippines that will help the different sectors. We are also expressing our support for the reforms and initiatives being undertaken by your government in terms of managing several issues and concerns,” Ambassador Lyster said.

In response, Bolusa shared details about the province’s development priorities, emphasizing critical health initiatives aimed at improving public well-being.

Additionally, he elaborated on the strategic approaches to bolstering tourism promotion, emphasizing sustainable practices and community engagement.

“May this be the start of a meaningful and fruitful relationship between Palawan and Norway. Basically, tourism, agriculture, and the fishing industry are the major engines of growth for the province’s economic advancement,” he said.