MIAA schedules power maintenance activities

In order to replace the deteriorating medium voltage switchgear components across eight (8) different electrical substations within Terminal 3, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) is currently carrying out a series of power maintenance activities that started last Tuesday, 2 April and are scheduled to last until 28 May 2024.

This is an extension of last year's Terminal 3 electrical systems upgrade project.

The airport authority said that the power shutdowns will be sectoral and will affect the open and multilevel parking, substations in the South and North concourses, and the main substation of Terminal 3.

As far as practicable, these will start at midnight, when the least number of flights are scheduled.

To ensure continued processing of passengers and flights, MIAA will install standby generator sets at each substation to provide an uninterrupted power supply to vital airport systems.

At certain times, passengers might experience reduced air conditioning supply in specific locations, and some elevators and escalators will be disabled or temporarily shut down.

The MIAA is steadfast in its commitment to finishing these essential and vital upgrades, even though they will inevitably experience power outages during the said process.

Remember that during the first of these interruptions, which lasted from 29 November to 13 December 2023, several areas of NAIA Terminal 3 were affected.

The aforementioned activities did not significantly disrupt flight operations or passenger flow because of a well-organized and synchronized work plan.

Due to the maintenance work, no cancellations or delays in flights were noted.

MIAA General Manager Eric Jose Ines seeks the support and understanding of all airport users for this important undertaking.

“We apologize to all our airport stakeholders. Rest assured that the benefits of this electric system upgrade will far outweigh the inconveniences it may bring in the course of its implementation. We seek more patience and understanding from everyone,” the airport chief stressed.