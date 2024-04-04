Marcos orders amnesty program implementation after Congress approval, says Año

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the implementation of the Amnesty Program for the remaining Communist Party of the Philippines–New People's Army-National Democratic Front of the Philippines (CPP-NPA-NDF) members following Congressional approval, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said Thursday.

Año said this in a Palace briefing after the 5th National Task Force To End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) Executive Committee Meeting with the President at the Heroes Hall in Malacañan.

The National Security Adviser said Marcos reiterated his directive made last year for government agencies to activate their respective Project Development Officers for the implementation of NTF-ELCAC projects in their respective agencies.

Año also highlighted the Barangay Development Program (BDP), which has allocated P30.4 billion since its inception to over 4,500 barangays cleared of NPA influence.

However, concerns were raised regarding the 2024 budget allocation of P2.6 billion, translating to only P2.5 million per barangay.

"We have to do more. We have to do better than that. We will try to reach P10 million per barangay," Año said.

The President directed the Cabinet to increase financial support to the 846 BDP barangays for 2024.

Additionally, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) was tasked with allowing these barangays access to the Financial Assistance to Local Government Units (FALGU) for immediate funding of infrastructure projects.

"The Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Department of Budget and Management will crunch the numbers and work out the immediate implementation of the President’s directive," Año said.

He added that the Cabinet must review the 2024-2028 NTF-ELCAC Roadmap.

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity and the Department of National Defense (DND) were asked to remark on NTF-ELCAC's transformation program for combatants, their families, and barangays.

A two-track strategy for unity, peace, and growth under Marcos is offered.

“Track 1 addresses the primary issues and root causes of the communist armed conflict; emerges strong and dynamic communities, and institutionalizes peace and development initiatives. Track 2 ensures that former rebels are fully mainstreamed to contribute to nation-building, communities are empowered to resolve issues through a consultative decision-making process, and all sectors are united to resist threats of terrorism,” the NSA said.

Año earlier called on former members of rebel groups to avail of the government's amnesty program, which has already started accepting applications.

Currently, Año said there are 1,500 candidates for the government's amnesty program.

The Senate unanimously passed HCR 20 to grant former CPP-NPA-NDF members amnesty in March.

In the same month, the Senate unanimously approved three House concurrent resolutions approving presidential proclamations granting former RPMP-RPA-ABB, MILF, and MNLF members amnesty.