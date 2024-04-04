Fog catcher innovation combats highlands water scarcity

Amid the ongoing El Niño phenomenon and increasing vegetable imports from ASEAN countries, Heights Farm, a pioneer in modern highland farming techniques, is taking a proactive approach to address local farmers' challenges.

In collaboration with tech entrepreneurs and sustainability experts, the farm is launching the Fog Catcher and Water Harvesting Project, an innovative solution to support the local crop agriculture industry. The project's unique approach in innovation engineering, with a "LEGO-like" building process of Fog Catcher and user-centric construction feature within a five-hour team activity, provides verifiable decarbonization data for carbon neutrality projects and enhances CSR initiatives and ESG Reporting for private sector companies.

The project aims to foster sustainable farming communities and support grassroots solutions to social and environmental issues by partnering with the private sector. Miguel Mercado, the project lead of an agtech startup, spearheads a campaign to involve private sector companies in strategic partnerships for the Fog Catcher and Water Harvesting Project.

"Water scarcity or rationed water supply is one of the top reasons why we can't sustain proper irrigation for our crops, combat harvest wastage from night frosts, and even support tourism. All farmers here in Benguet need to make ends meet, balancing the water delivery cost and low trading prices of our harvest from parallel imports. We also thought of putting up a school here. Still, the water supply is slowing us from moving on with the plan," said Edward Haight, Atok's municipal counselor or Sangguniang Bayan member, president of Haights Farm, and chief advisor to an agtech startup.

"The Fog Catcher and Water Harvesting Project offer a glimmer of hope for the high-value crop agriculture heritage and tourism here in Atok, and soon, also to other farms in Benguet," he added.

The project also serves as a platform for community engagement, bringing together business leaders and executives from various industries to support grassroots solutions to pressing issues.

To learn more about how to get involved in this project, please visit https://farmconnect.ph/fog-catcher/ and download the full program details. Let's drive sustainable and clean water sources to drive environmental stewardship and climate-resilient farming communities.