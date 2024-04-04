Filipinos warned vs love scams

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) warned Filipinos against love scams.

In a social media post Wednesday, DMW advised Filipinos to wary when talking to foreigners.

“Kapag nakuha ang tiwala at napaibig ka sa loob ng ilang buwan ay biglang hihingi ng tulong para magpadala ka ng pera online kahit di mo pa siya nakikita nang personal (When they gain your trust and you fall in love within a few months, they will suddenly ask for help for you to send them money online even if you have not seen them in person yet),” the post read.

“Ang sad ending ay hindi mo na siya macontact pagkapadala ng pera. Ito ay LOVE SCAM! (The sad ending is that you could no longer contact him after sending the money. This is a LOVE SCAM!),” the post further read.

According to Philippine National Police (PNP) data, there was an increase in online crimes, including 439 online selling scam cases, 113 investment scam cases, and 102 debit and credit card fraud and phishing cases.

As of 8 February, the PNP had served 29 arrest warrants and conducted 15 entrapment operations.

Among the prevalent cybercrimes were 749 cases of online scamming, 368 cases of illegal access, and 147 cases of online libel.