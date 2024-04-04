DTI to focus on import ban of select fish products — DA

SCIENCE CITY OF MUÑOZ, NUEVA ECIJA – The Department of Trade and Industry said on Thursday that the agency will be giving a special focus on the importation ban of selected fish products, the Department of Agriculture earlier said this week.

"We expect that as part of our regular meeting with the manufacturers, that will be addressed," DTI Undersecretary for Communications Jose Edgardo Sunico said in an ambush interview during the sidelines of the Food Security Cluster Communication Workshop in PhilRice, Science City of Muñoz, Nueva Ecija.

"As a matter of fact, the manufacturers have planned regular meetings with the DTI on a regular basis. So there will be a special focus probably on this one to see if there are interventions that the DTI needs to do," he added.

Sunico’s statements followed the DA-issued memorandum order that implements the suspension of the issuance of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearance for the importation of round scad (galunggong), mackerel, and bonito.

The order came after the DA received reports that these fish species intended for canning, processing, or institutional buyers were diverted to wet markets.

Meanwhile, the DA noted that the importation of mackerel for canning purposes may be granted an exemption, provided that the volume thereof shall be based on the vatable sales of the canned product from the previous year with an additional 10 percent of the said sales for buffer.

The MO No. 14 Series of 2024 was issued on 1 April and will take effect 15 days after its issuance.

When asked if the DTI was consulted prior to the ordered import suspension, Sunico said: "I'm not so familiar with that one yet. That's something we'll discuss internally when we return to the office."

DA orders probe

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said on Wednesday that the DA will also order a probe regarding the alleged diversification of the said fish products to wet markets.

"I'm from the industry, as you know. I know all the horseplay that goes on there," Laurel said.

“I had to study from December until February on what needs to be done in order to prevent this. That's why I came up with that DA DAO yesterday,” he added, further assuring the public that they are monitoring the situation.

"But the way to deal with this is the cancellation of galunggong, mackerel, and bonito in FAO [Fishiries Administrative Order] 195 that can be imported. Because that is what is diverted in huge quantities," he added.

DA’s latest price monitoring in Metro Manila markets shows that retail prices of galunggong are between P160 and P300 per kilo.

However, the prices of its imported variants are unavailable.

Indian mackerel (alumahan) is registered to cost between P240 and P360 per kilo.