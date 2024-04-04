Clash forces evacuation of Abra families

BAGUIO CITY — The mayor of Pilar, Abra sounded the red alert status in his town as more than a hundred families took refuge to safer grounds Wednesday after a gun battle between government soldiers and an armed group erupted.

The encounter happened in the mountainous part of Barangay Nagcanasan, Pilar, Abra at around 11 a.m. on 2 April, according to the 501st Infantry Brigade of the Philippine Army.

According to initial reports, the soldiers of the 50IB were conducting a security operation based on information from residents of Pilar, Abra when they encountered the armed group. The exchange of gunfire lasted for over five minutes before the terrorist group dispersed in different directions.

Based on reports, the said group belongs to the Guerrilla Front North Abra (KLG North Abra) under the Ilocos Cordillera Regional Committee led by Ma. Luisa Purcray, a native of Northern Mindanao. They were previously monitored at the tri-boundaries of Abra-Kalinga-Apayao. This marks the fifth encounter in Abra this year.

“This reportedly shows that the remaining members of the KLG North Abra frequently retreat and relocate due to simultaneous combat and social pressures exerted by the Abra Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict,” the 5th ID says in a press statement.

The PA states that there are no confirmed casualties from the New People’s Army (NPA) side while there is a government trooper who was wounded in action.

According to Pilar Mayor Tyrone Beroña, there are 137 families or 483 individuals who went to the designated evacuation area. Six families or 23 families took refuge to other places.

Beroña said there are 143 families or 506 individuals from the reported firefight. The local government unit (LGU) of Pilar suspended classes in both public and private schools near the conflict area for safety precautions.

While the government soldiers were conducting manhunt and clearing operations against the NPA, concerned LGU and government agencies distributed tents, sleeping kits, food and other necessities to the evacuees from Barangay Nagcanasan.