Bongabon holds Sibuyas Festival

BONGABON, Nueva Ecija — The town of Bongabon is celebrating the Sibuyas Festival from 1 to 10 April as a reminder to Novo Ecijanos how much agriculture has been a part of their lives.

With the theme “Tuloy ang Saya at Sigla Bongabon,” the Sibuyas Festival is a yearly Novo Ecijano tradition that celebrates the agricultural sector of the province. During the first day of the festival, the town will hold activities such as the civic parade, Saki dance, Kusinabuyas, Color Bubble Run, and Senior Citizen’s night.

On Day 2, the town held the Sining Bongabon and Photography, and the LGBTQ+ Affairs.

Yesterday, the town conducted the Araw ng Magsasaka at the Bongabon Agricultural Trading Center. The Araw ng Magsasaka is to hail the unwavering dedication and sacrifice of the farmers in boosting the agricultural sector of the province.

The event is followed by the Ginoo at Binibining Bongabon 2024 coronation night. On Thursday, the town will hold the Gabi ng Barangay.

On Friday, the town will launch the Zumba event at the Municipal Boulevard, while the Laro ng Lahi Palaro ng Bayan will be held at the Bongabon Senior High School Open Grounds. And on the evening, the Tympers ver. 4 Concert for the Youth will be held at the Elora’s Open Grounds.

The event will also hold other notable activities such as Natatanging Anak ng Bongabon, trade fairs, motor shows, Gabi ng Lingkod Bayan, Carabao Race and Sibuyas Float Parade.