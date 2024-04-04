Aurora named 2024 Best New Restaurant by Tatler Dining

Aurora, the restaurant venture of power duo chefs Quenee Vilar and Nicco Santos, in partnership with DivinaLaw Managing Partner Nilo Divina, has been named Best New Restaurant in Tatler Philippines’ Tatler Dining Guide 2024.

The restaurant has also secured a spot in Tatler Dining 2024 — an exclusive recognition given to the Top 20 restaurants all over the Philippines, thoroughly selected by Tatler.

Being included in the Tatler Dining list only after a year of operations is quite a significant feat and the owners and those behind its award-winning culinary fare say they could not get any prouder to have earned an exclusive place in said list.

Named after Divina’s mother, Aurora has made its mark in the food and beverage industry by offering regionally inspired and classically rooted Asian flavors.

Located in the corporate facade of Pacific Star Building in Makati City, the restaurant offers a sophisticated yet warm atmosphere where guests can indulge in a curated menu featuring modern variations of classic-based, regional Asian cooking guided by the chefs’ Asian-leaning backgrounds.

The award recognizes Aurora’s commitment to culinary excellence, innovativeness, and homage to classic Asian cuisine.

In “The 2024 Awards,” the Tatler Dining Guide has become “more discerning than ever” in selecting the awardees. A panel of industry leaders and tastemakers nominated and voted to help the dining team arrive at this year’s final list of awardees. Tatler Dining Guide is Tatler Philippines’ platform in featuring excellent dining scenes in the country.

Book now at the award-winning restaurant. Visit www.restaurantaurora.ph or contact (0917) 104 3672.