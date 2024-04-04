‘Anybody Else’ Challenges Biden, Trump in U.S. pres’l race

Americans who don’t like to vote for Democratic and Republican presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, respectively, in the November election of the United States may have the option to write “Literally Anybody Else (LAE)” on the ballot.

Thirty-five-year-old school math teacher Dustin Ebey legally changed his name to “Literally Anybody Else” in a bid to give American voters a choice other than candidates from the two political parties.

Else is protesting the American electoral system, in which only members of the Republican and Democratic parties have been elected president for the past 150 years.

“We don’t have an outlet to say ‘We’re done, we’re tired, we need something fresh,’” Else, who is an army veteran, said in the interview. “Out of 300 million people we can do better.”

The Texas native is now collecting signatures to run as an independent candidate in the election. He hopes to gather some 113,000 signatures from supporters who didn’t vote in the presidential primary contests in Texas to be listed on the ballot in the state.

“People are voting for the lesser of two evils, not someone they actually believe in or support. People should have the option to vote for someone who resembles and represents them, not the lesser of two evils. I reject that,” LAE said, according to Agence France-Presse.

Barring a surprise, the 5 November election will see a rematch between Biden and Trump in what opinion polls show will be a tight race.

Getting on the ballot in Texas and potentially other states would be a monumental undertaking.

“I’m not delusional. This will be very hard to do, but it’s not impossible,” Else said of his chances of ending up on the ballot. “My hope is to have Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and then Literally Anybody Else right underneath.”