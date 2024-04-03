Villar emerges as only Pinoy in Forbes Top 200 Billionaires

Despite the persistence of inflation and global market uncertainties, the exclusive club of the world's billionaires continued to expand, with tycoon Manuel B. Villar being the sole Filipino to make it to Forbes Magazine's Top 200 list.

Forbes Magazine ranked him as the 190th richest person globally this year, up from the 232nd spot in 2023 after he grew his wealth to $11 billion from $8.6 billion.

Enrique K. Razon Jr., the ports tycoon, ranked 224th on the list with his net worth soaring from $7.3 billion to $10 billion.

Ramon S. Ang of San Miguel Corp. followed closely behind, with his net worth increasing from $3.4 billion to $3.5 billion.

The list includes several notable individuals such as Lucio Tan with a net worth of $2.5 billion, Andrew Tan with $2 billion, Tony Tan Caktiong with $1.4 billion, and the combined net worth of Lucio and Susan Co at $2.3 billion.

Additionally, Lance Gokongwei has a net worth of $1.1 billion and William Belo has $1 billion.

However, the Forbes list notably revealed that the six Sy siblings, namely Hans, Henry Jr., Herbert, Harley, Teresita, and Elizabeth, have a combined net worth of $14.4 billion, making them the richest in the country.

The richest Filipino tycoons have a combined wealth of $48.2 billion.

The report shows that there are now 2,781 billionaires worldwide, which is 141 more than last year, despite geopolitical unrest and inflation.

The Forbes World's Billionaires list is based on the stock prices and currency exchange rates as of 8 March.