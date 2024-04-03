SC begins Baguio summer sessions

The Supreme Court started yesterday its sessions in Baguio City, the Summer Capital of the Philippines, holding a flag-raising activity at the SC Baguio Compound. The SC Baguio Summer Session will last until the third week of April.

Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo, Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen, Justice Alfredo Benjamin S. Caguioa, Justice Amy C. Lazaro Javier, Justice Henri Jean Paul B. Inting, Justice Rodil V. Zalameda, Justice Mario V. Lopez, Justice Ricardo R. Rosario, Justice Jhosep Y. Lopez, Justice Japar B. Dimaampao, Justice Jose Midas P. Marquez, and Justice Antonio T. Kho Jr. assembled for the brief kickoff ceremony.

Gesmundo and the other members of the High Court also unveiled a Supreme Court of the Philippines Signage at their summer headquarters.

Justices Rosario, Jhosep Lopez and Dimaampao delivered the welcome messages.

Justice Rosario said that their holding office in Baguio City during summer is in keeping up with the tradition of the SC to resolve urgent cases.

“By recognizing and preserving the value of our past traditions while embracing new approaches and the Court’s push for reform and innovation, the Court remains steadfast in fulfilling our promise of delivering speedy and equal justice for all, maintaining impartiality, and ensuring people’s genuine access to courts and proceedings that nurture respect and inclusivity.”

Justice Lopez expressed his gratitude to Gesmundo and other members of the SC for supporting everyone in the judiciary in need of assistance.

“Truly, this is a united court not only in the work we do under the leadership of the Chief Justice, but unity shown also in times of sickness. Everybody can depend on the whole court to come to your rescue and assistance,” he said.

Justice Dimaampao shared the sentiments of Justice Rosario, stressing that the SC Baguio Summer Session “is, in truth, no different from any other sessions.”

“We are here to work. Not work for the mere sake of it, but to discharge the lofty responsibility of dispensing justice. We carry our hats as offices,” Dimaampao pointed out.

He expressed optimism “that this year’s summer session will be fruitful, enriching and productive.”