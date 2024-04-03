New immigration officers enter academy

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has welcomed at least 25 new immigration officers into its ranks as they begin their training at the Philippine Immigration Academy’s (PIA) Intramuros site on 1 April.

The officers will complete a rigorous 27-day fast-track training program and finish with the necessary skills and knowledge in border control, immigration and security procedures.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco expressed enthusiasm for the arrival of these new officers.

“They represent the fresh face of Bagong Immigration, aligning with the national government’s Bagong Pilipinas campaign,” Tansingco said.

He added that the program is designed to get the officers ready for their vital roles as senior inspectors in airports, where they will oversee the smooth operation of immigration procedures.

The batch comprises of nine females and 16 males, and they will undergo training on immigration laws, passenger assessment and effective public service.

Tansingco said that upon completion of their training, the said officers are slated to be deployed to major international airports and frontline offices starting 1 May.