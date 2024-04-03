Marcos issues proclamations creating 2 ecozones

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued two proclamation numbers creating the Information Technology Park in Pasig City and MetroCas Industrial Estates Special Economic Zone in Cavite, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Malacañang said Marcos issued Proclamation No. 512 creating and designating several parcels of land in Ugong, Pasig City, as a Special Economic Zone (Information Technology Park), to be known as Arcovia City.

Malacañang added that Marcos issued the proclamation under Republic Act No. 7916, or the “Special Economic Zone Act of 1995,” as amended by Republic Act No. 8748, and upon the recommendation of the Board of Directors of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA).

The Special Economic Zone Act of 1995 was signed into law on February 24, 1995, aimed at encouraging economic growth through the development of special economic zones called “Ecozones.”

The President’s 1 April proclamation, which Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed, covers parcels of land located along E. Rodriguez Jr. Avenue in Brgy. Ugong, Pasig City.

The parcels of land, with an aggregate area of 123,837 sq.m., include Lot 2-B-2-B (LRC) Psd-217415, TCT No. 55560; Lot 2-B-2-C (LRC) Psd-217415, TCT No. 55561; Lot 1-C (LRC) Psd-303880, TCT No. 55562; Lot 1-D (LRC) Psd-303880 TCT No. 55563; Lot 3-B-2-F-5-A (LRC) Psd-13550, TCT No. 55564; and Lot 1-A (LRC) Psd-148444, TCT No. 55565.

Also included were Lot 2-A (LRC) Psd-182507, TCT No. 55566; Lot 50-H-5-C-9-C-6 (LRC) Psd-14125, TCT No. PT-110380; and Lot 3 (LRC) Pcs-4405, TCT No. PT-110381.

MetroCas Industrial Estates in Cavite

In a separate statement, Malacañang said Marcos issued Proclamation No. 513 creating the MetroCas Industrial Estates-Special Economic Zone in Tanza, Cavite.

Bersamin signed Proclamation No. 513 on 01 April but was also released to the media on Wednesday, 3 April.

The parcels of land, with an aggregate area of 404,141 square meters include Parcel 1 Sp-04-000212-18; Parcel 2 Sp-04-000212-18; and Parcel 3 Sp-04-000212-18.

The Proclamation also covers Parcel 4 Sp-04-000212-18; MLC-042120-09; and MLC-042120-09-A.