Marcos creates railway land panel

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has created an inter-agency committee to streamline the process of acquiring lands to implement the country’s railway projects.

In Administrative Order (AO) 19 dated 25 March but released only yesterday, 2 April, Marcos created the Inter-Agency Committee for Right-of-Way (RoW) Activities for National Railway Projects.

“The Inter-Agency Committee for RoW Activities for National Railway Projects is hereby created to study and devise an efficient and collaborative mechanism to streamline the process of land acquisition necessary for the implementation of all railway projects,” Marcos said in the AO.

The AO lists the committee’s powers and functions, including coordinating the implementation of railway policies and projects, crafting and approving

project-specific policies and programs, and identifying the appropriate services or programs concerning land acquisition and other RoW activities, such as livelihood, income restoration, and resettlement.

“It will also identify effective existing policies, agreements, contracts, and other similar arrangements between and among government agencies; consolidate and mobilize agency resources to streamline budgeting; deliberate and resolve issues and grievances; and create technical working groups to implement the order,” Malacañang said.

The AO designated the Secretary of Transportation as chair and the Secretary of Human Settlements and Urban Development as co-chair of the committee.

Committee members are representatives of the departments of the Interior and Local Government, Social Welfare and Development, Environment and Natural Resources, Finance, Budget and Management, and Justice, and the Office of the Solicitor General.

The Philippine National Railways will comprise the committee’s secretariat, offering administrative and technical assistance.

Republic Act 10752, or the Right-of-Way Act, empowers the government to obtain the necessary real property for national government infrastructure projects through donation, negotiated sale, expropriation, or other means.

Aligned with the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 and its 8-Point Socioeconomic Agenda, the administration seeks to enhance the Philippine transportation sector by providing sustainable and cost-effective transportation choices to connect communities with economic, social and cultural hubs.