Gadon urges both houses to amend Constitution's political provisions

Office of the Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation Secretary Lorenzo "Larry" Gadon asked the Congress and Senate to include amending the political provisions in the 1987 Constitution.

In a letter addressed to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and House Speaker Martin Romuladez dated 1 April that was only shared with the media on Wednesday, Gadon suggested increasing the number of senators to 48 and switching to a parliamentary form of government.

He explained that doubling the number of senators from the current 24 to 48 would “enhance efficiency.”

“With fewer committee assignments, each senator can actively participate in discussions, promoting better governance practices,” Gadon told Zubiri and Romualdez in the letter.

"Charter Change is a rare opportunity that demands meaningful changes benefiting our nation and future generations. Let us seize this moment to enact comprehensive reforms," Gadon added.

Meanwhile, Gadon is advocating for an extension of term limits to six years for various positions including members of the House of Representatives, governors, vice governors, board members, mayors, vice mayors, and councilors.

He explained that the proposal would help alleviate the hefty costs associated with triennial elections, which drain billions in public funds and impose financial burdens on candidates.

However, Gadon emphasized the importance of maintaining term limits for the president, vice president, and senators to avoid perceptions of extending the terms of incumbent officials.

Gadon also said that Congress should "introduce a more feasible process of 'recall election' to hold non-performing, incompetent, and corrupt local officials accountable."

As he mentioned that provisions for the extended term should take effect in the 2028 national elections, Gadon stressed that "local officials who have served the present three consecutive terms cannot run in 2028 but may do so in subsequent national elections."

Additionally, the presidential anti-poverty adviser suggested that the president and vice president should be elected as a single team.

Furthermore, Gadon urged the heads to explore transitioning from a presidential to a parliamentary form of government, where the prime minister position would be jointly held by the Senate President and the House Speaker.

When asked about whether President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was informed about his letter to the Senate and House, Gadon said the Chief Executive is still unaware about this.

"I am exercising my right as a Filipino desiring a better future for the country," Gadon told Palace reporters in a Viber message.