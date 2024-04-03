Former Palace spox Roque lambasts Hontiveros vs. 'act of treason' remark

Former Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Wednesday hit Senator Risa Hontiveros for describing former President Rodrigo Duterte’s "gentleman’s agreement" with China as an "act of treason."

Roque described Hontiveros' remarks on the agreement as a 'Sinophobia statement.'

"Sen Hontiveros' resolution describing the 'gentleman's agreement' to respect the status quo in the West Philippine Sea as “treasonous” is evidence of her obvious gross ignorance of the law. Treason requires first an armed conflict," Roque said.

"She’s obviously riding high on sinophobia which will only worsen already heated bilateral relations between the Philippines and China," he added.

On Wednesday, Hontiveros filed the proposed Senate Resolution 982, seeking an inquiry into the supposed “gentleman’s agreement” between Duterte and China on restricting the Philippines to repairing and rehabilitating the BRP Sierra Madre grounded on Ayungin shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

"This 'gentleman's agreement' is treasonous," the senator said.

"Kung totoo ang kasunduan, mukhang isinuko nga ni Duterte ang teritoryo ng Pilipinas (If this agreement is true, it seems tha Duterte already surrendered the Philippine territory)," she further stressed.

In response, Roque said Hontiveros should enroll in a criminal law course to acquire further knowledge on the meaning of treason.

“She should study what treason is first. Suggest she enroll in a class on criminal law,” he said.

Roque said Duterte’s foreign policy was an exclusive prerogative of the President.

“Whatever foreign policy direction FPRRD took in his administration is his exclusive prerogative as Chief Architect of Foreign Policy. Her resolution is chiefly in aid of her election for higher office,” Roque said.

“It was an honor to serve FPRRD who promoted peaceful relations with our neighbour China which resulted in peace and increased investments, trade and tourism: all of which benefited the Filipino people. Shame on those like her fanning the embers of war,” he added.