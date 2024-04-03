LATEST

El Niño affected farmers, fishermen cries for aid

LOOK: Activist groups staged protest on Wednesday 3 April 2024, demanding President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. to order NFA and DA to distribute NFA rice to El Niño affected farmers. They claim that despite El Niño damaging around P2 billion in agricultural produce, affected farmers and fishermen have not received substantial aid. According to the NDRRMC, 16 towns have declared a state of calamity, with MIMAROPA, Region 6, and Region 9 being the most affected areas. Despite promises from the government, many farmers and fishermen, especially in Negros Occidental and Bulacan, have yet to receive assistance. |via 📸 Yummie Dingding