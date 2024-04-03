LATEST

DOT launches Philippine Eatsperience

LOOK: The Department of Tourism presents a gastronomic spectacle during the grand launching of the Philippine Eatsperience: "Love the Flavors, Love the Philippines!" The event was held at the country's historic landmarks on Wednesday, 3 April. Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, along with other officials and members of the diplomatic corps, made their first stop in Rizal Park in Luneta for the traditional Pot Breaking and a boodle fight. A short program followed at the historic 'Walled City of Intramuros'. Philippine Eatsperience is a platform for showcasing and maintaining the country's unique culinary heritage. | via 📷 King Rodriguez
King Rodriguez
