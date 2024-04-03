DoH: Bites transmit rabies, not eating meat

The Department of Health (DoH) on Tuesday clarified that humans cannot contract rabies by eating infected meat.

The DoH’s statement came after the Department of Agriculture (DA) announced Monday that it will start vaccinating dogs and cats in Marinduque to curb the spread of rabies among livestock.

In an ambush interview, DA Assistant Secretary Dante Palabrica said even cattle and wildlife in Marindique are getting infected by rabies.

In a Viber message to reporters, DoH Assistant Secretary Dr. Albert Domingo allayed fears that rabies can be transmitted to humans through the consumption of the said meat.

“Rabies is transmitted through bites, scratches, or licks from infected animals,” Domingo said. He, however, said that it’s still “best to consult your nearest doctor or emergency room for proper guidance.”

“Only meat certified safe for consumption by the appropriate authority like the NMIS (National Meat Inspection Service) is safe,” he added.