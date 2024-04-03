Delivery rider netted for posing as traffic enforcer

Authorities arrested a delivery rider after he was caught posing as a member of the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) who attempted to extort money from a contractor who allegedly committed traffic violation on Monday night.

Police identified the suspect as Lloyd Tolentino, who was arrested by operatives from the Manila Police District-Police Station 9 at Pedro Bukaneg Sreet corner Roxas Boulevard in Barangay 720, Malate, Manila.

Reports disclosed that the suspect was positively identified by victim Reagan Santiago of Naic, Cavite, when the suspect tried to extort money in exchange for waiving his alleged traffic violation.

Investigation conducted by PSSg Samuel Cayabyab of the MPD-PS9 revealed that the incident occurred at 6 p.m., where the suspect apprehended the victim and introduced himself as a traffic constable of MTPB.

The suspect allegedly asked for the victim’s license, saying that they are conducting operations and accused Santiago of “swerving” and when the victim countered the swerving violation, the suspect allegedly said that they can fix the problem by giving him P200.

Following the incident, the victim sought help from operatives of the MPD-PS9.

Charges for extortion and usurpation of authority will be filed against the suspect at the Manila City Prosecutors Office.