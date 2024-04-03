Cainta LGU probes vape sale to minors

The local government of Cainta, Rizal has launched an investigation into the alleged selling of used electronic cigarettes, commonly known as vapes to public elementary students in the town.

In his privilege speech last week, Sangguniang Bayan member Ezekiel L. Tajuna disclosed that a public school teacher spoke with him and said she caught some of her students vaping.

“I was surprised by her story that she had many students that she caught holding a vape at school,” Tajuna said in an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE on Tuesday.

“These are just elementary students that’s why it is very alarming,” he added.

Tajuna said that according to the children, these vapes — which came from trash — are being sold for P20 each, adding that he immediately drafted an ordinance that seeks to penalize those who are selling electronic cigarettes to minors.

“We already have an existing anti-smoking law, but in this ordinance, we will make it more comprehensive because we will impose stiffer penalties to the violators,” Tajuna said.

Stores near schools, or those within the 100 perimeter zone of schools, are prohibited from selling e-cigarettes and cigarettes.

The municipal councilor also urged the youth, particularly the Sangguniang Kabataan, to help educate the children about the dangers of vaping.

“We encourage them to conduct an information dissemination campaign about the harms of e-cigarette use and cigarette smoking,” Tajuna said.