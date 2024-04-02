Super8 targets Luzon expansion

One of the country’s chains of grocery, Super8, said they are targeting to expand its operation in Luzon this 2024, saying they see great opportunities to serve more customers.

“Our expansion plans include more events this year and the opening of new store locations. Our expansion priorities will focus on Luzon since we still see a lot of opportunities in the region,” said Alvin Lim, the Chief Executive Officer of Super8, who hails from the family who owns Suy Sing Corporation.

Lim said that Super8 currently has 80 stores across Luzon, and most of them are concentrated in Metro Manila.

Aside from growing its presence, Super8's expansion plans include more events, store locations, and services.

“For this year, our customers can expect two more big events similar to the Super8 Summer Sale. These will be for our Anniversary and Pre-Christmas. In terms of services, we have streamlined our back-end process and supply chain to readily support transactions made through our Super8 website and mobile app, an integral part of our business strategy as a progressive retail grocery,” Lim told the DAILY TRIBUNE in an email interview.

Contagion unscathed due to innovation push

Unlike many industries that were badly battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Super8 was one of the companies that were not unscathed in terms of operations as they remained operational because of their embrace of innovation before the country was hit by the dreaded disease.

“Our customers can shop through our Super8 website and our Super8 mobile app, both innovations we boosted since we saw the shift in consumer behavior following the pandemic. We have streamlined our supply chain and back-end processes to ensure that we can fully support e-commerce services.

The Super8 CEO said they remained one of the top choices by customers, as they tag their branches as a progressive retail grocery, “mainly because we believe we are an agile company that adapts to the needs of our consumers, considering the current economic landscape.”

“We’ve always committed to giving the best choices, convenience, and service to our customers especially since they are more discerning of what they spend on now. We have partnered with key retailers, such as our recent partnership with SariSuki for fresh and affordable produce and boosting of our house brands such as Great Buy, that provide various reliable essential products that our customers can choose from,” he explained.

Lim said the company continues to open store locations to be near its customer base and even widen its reach.

“Our website and app are already embedded in our operations, giving many options for our customers to buy products they trust at affordable prices. Lastly, our business also has a social impact at its core, which helps in how we approach our operations. Resellers are our main target market, and it is part of our commitment to also help them increase their profitability, especially since we believe that they are the backbone of the Filipino community,” according to the CEO.