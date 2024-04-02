Ruiz joins Partido Federal

Former Bureau of Customs commissioner and DAILY TRIBUNE columnist Yogi Filemon Ruiz on Monday has officially been adopted as a member of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. political party, the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP).

Atty. Leandro B. Verceles Jr., the national president of PFP, said that Ruiz, before his admission to the party, was background checked and found that he was very qualified to be their party's mayoralty bet in Cebu City.

"Hindi lang siya dating hepe ng Customs, dito sa Cebu City, galing siya sa mahirap. He was, nag-umpisa siya as a waiter, naging salesman. Eh, gusto ko yung ganyan eh, galing sa mahirap sa posisyon na talagang parang akala mo hanggang diyan lang sila. Umangat siya eh," said Verceles.

He stressed that he saw all the qualifications of a good leader in Ruiz which was why he was easily nominated to be the party's official bet in Cebu City.

"Parti sa. If this is an edge? No, this is not an edge. This is just something that provides me a legal backing nga naay national political me up for this coming elections in May 2025," Ruiz said.

Ruiz expressed appreciation for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s support.

After taking his oath as new member, Verceles designated Ruiz as the new Central Visayas regional chairman and concurrent Cebu City chairman of PFP.

Ruiz aside from being a former Customs commissioner, was a former director of the Enforcement Security Services - Customs Police Division director and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency regional director.

Ruiz calls for a better and safer Cebu City.