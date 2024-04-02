Poe’s plea: No water service interruption

Senator Grace Poe on Tuesday urged water concessionaires to guarantee uninterrupted service for their customers as Filipinos prepare for the hotter temperatures brought about by El Niño.

Poe, who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Services, aired the plea as a water shortage combined with the intense heat could lead to an outbreak of diseases.

“The heat is on, water is in high demand, and without it, our health is at risk,” she said in a statement.

“Water providers must ensure an uninterrupted 24/7 supply,” she added.

The Department of Health has reminded the public to continue hydrating to prevent heat-induced diseases and communicable diseases that are common during summer.

Thus, regular water intake is a must, and one must not wait until one becomes too thirsty before drinking.

“If there’s no water in the faucet due to a water interruption, some of us won’t have any water to use, even for drinking,” Poe said.

Waterless days will also force households to buy rationed water or use taps in the community.

Drinking water from unsafe sources could lead to illnesses like gastrointestinal problems.

Poe said she expects the water concessionaires to establish supply contingencies and augmentation plans, especially for the summer months.

She likewise said that water firms should coordinate closely with the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System and the National Water Resources Board to ensure that customers have a continuous water supply even during peak demand periods.

Earlier in the day, the local government of Cebu City declared a water crisis and placed at least 28 barangays in a state of calamity.