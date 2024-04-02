Mt. Province Lang-ay Fest gets going

BAGUIO CITY — The 17th “Lang-ay Festival” of the Indigenous Peoples (IPs) of Mountain Province in the region of Cordillera kicked off yesterday to showcase their unique culture of sharing until 10 April.

“Lang-ay” is a term of the Mountain Province people’s sharing among the community. The theme of this year’s festival is Strength in Diversity: Celebrating Inclusivity and Solidarity manifesting that with the distinct cultures and traditions of the people of the different tribes and municipalities of the province, the people are bonded with the unique culture of sharing or “lang-ay.”

Early yesterday, officials of the Provincial Government led the civic parade and opening program to open the festival and the launching of the agro-industrial trade fair. It also marks the celebration of the 57th founding anniversary of Mountain Province.