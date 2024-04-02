Groups grateful for Albay solon push for expanded benefits of elderly, PWD

Leaders of various groups representing senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWD) hailed Albay Second District Representative Joey Salceda for championing their expanded benefits cause during the recent conclusion of the two-month House of Representatives hearings.

The hearings involved three House committees - Ways and Means, chaired by Salceda; Senior Citizens Affairs panel, headed by Senior Citizens partylist Representative Rodolfo Ordanes; and PWD Affairs committee led by Agusan del Sur First District Representative Alfel Bascug.

The marathon joint panel hearings were conducted at the behest of House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, following reports of inconsistent implementation of senior citizens and PWD discounts.

In a statement during the hearings, Franklin Quijano of the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) thanked Salceda for the “most productive congressional hearings on senior citizens’ rights” that the agency participated in under his leadership.

Liga ng OSCA (Office of Senior Citizens Affairs) ng Pilipinas executive secretary Nonita Red also thanked Salceda for the comprehensive hearings on senior citizens issues and for strongly championing expanded benefits for their sector.

“We thank our very own Congressman Joey Salceda for championing the rights of senior citizens all over the country,” Red, who also heads the OSCA in Oas town, Albay, said.

Salceda said the gains achieved by the initiatives of the joint committee marathon hearings include the expanded basic necessities discount for senior citizens from P260 per month to P500 per month; ease of access in online ride-hailing and delivery platforms like Grab, Angkas, and FoodPanda; dedicated senior citizen and PWD discount application system with the Manila Electric Company; 40% discount by giant coffeeshop chain Starbucks for seniors and PWDs; 20% additional top-up commitment on RFID load for senior citizen users of tollways; free parking slots in major malls; and applicability of the senior citizen discount on top of special price offers by establishments.

There will also be amendments to the implementing guidelines of government programs like the emergency employment program TUPAD of the Labor department and Government Internship Program to allow the participation of senior citizens; expansion of Philippine Health Insurance Corporation benefit packages, especially in primary and rehabilitative care for PWD; and electronic alternatives to the booklet system used for availing of discounts.

The joint committees also approved substitute measures to House Bills 10061, 10062, and 10063, expanding benefits for senior citizens and PWD.

“I congratulate my co-chairs, Representative Rodolfo Ordanes and Representative Alfel Bascug, for their roles in our very productive discussions,” Salceda said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I also thank Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian for his able leadership and for working with the NCSC to pursue more viable and livable benefit packages for seniors and PWD,” he added.