DOH: Rabies transmitted through bites, scratches, not eating infected meat

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday clarified that rabies cannot be transmitted to humans through eating infected meat.

The DOH's statement came after the Department of Agriculture (DA) announced Monday that it will begin to vaccinate dogs and cats in Marinduque to curb the cases of rabies infections among livestock in the municipality.

In an ambush interview, DA Assistant Secretary Dante Palabrica said even cattle and wildlife in Marindique are getting infected by rabies.

Meanwhile, in a Viber message to reporters, DOH Assistant Secretary Dr. Albert Domingo allayed fears that rabies can be transmitted to humans through the consumption of the said meat.

"Rabies is transmitted through bites, scratches, or licks from infected animals," Domingo said.

He, however, said that it is still "best to consult your nearest doctor or emergency room for proper guidance."

"It is safest to consult your doctor," he continued.

"Only meat certified as safe for consumption by the appropriate authority like the NMIS (National Meat Inspection Service) is safe," he added.