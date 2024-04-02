CostWise debuts at Franchise Expo

California-based CostWise Insurance joins the Franchise Expo 2024 to showcase the company’s pursuit to bridge the gap between Filipino entrepreneurial aspirations and the American dream.

From 12 to 14 April, the SMX Convention Center will provide a window to explore opportunities at Booth Number 352, where CostWise Insurance will unveil its franchising opportunity to the Filipino community.

Revolutionary presence

Melody Avecilla, the visionary behind Cost Wise Insurance, has charted a course that has revolutionized the traditional insurance service model.

With over 20 years of experience and a broad representation of over 25 carriers, Cost Wise Insurance now looks to expand its horizons across the Pacific.