Bong Go highlights health priorities, funding concerns

Here's the first part of his opening statement:

OPENING STATEMENT OF SENATOR CHRISTOPHER “BONG” GO DURING THE PUBLIC HEARING OF THE SENATE COMMITTEE ON HEALTH AND DEMOGRAPHY

02 APRIL 2024

Before we start, let me acknowledge the presence of Senator Raffy Tulfo, thank you for joining us. Dapat po ay kahapon itong hearing na ito, since first day po ng buwan, kakatapos lang po ng Holy Week break. Sa totoo lang nag-aalanganin po ako kahapon magpatawag ng hearing dahil nahulog po siya sa April 1, April Fools’ Day, at I’m sure marami pong hindi magsasabi ng totoo dito. Baka hindi magsabi ng totoo yung DSWD, ha?

Today, we shall continue discussing the local hospital bills one by one, particularly the position of DOH and DBM on these bills. Tatalakayin natin ito one by one, gusto ko marinig ang kanilang position. We will also resume our discussions on the implementation of the Philippine Health Facility Development Plan, hindi po ito natalakay last time. Naubusan po tayo ng oras dahil nandirito po ang ating mga kongresista that time.

In relation to this, the Committee will also look into the payment of the Health Emergency Allowance (HEA). The HEA, implementation of the Malasakit Centers Act, the PhilHealth Konsulta Program, updates on PhilHealth programs, and our preparation in response to the pertussis outbreak. Importante rin po itong PhilHealth at mapakinggan po natin yung magagandang programa nating PhilHealth, para malaman po ng mga kababayan natin na lahat po ng Pilipino ay miyembro naman po ng PhilHealth. Dapat malaman ng Pilipino how to avail of the programs of the PhilHealth.

Let me give my brief opening remarks.

Last month, we conducted a hearing to discuss measures that would further strengthen our healthcare system. Partikular dito, pinag-usapan natin ang pagpapabuti at pag-a-upgrade ng mga public health facilities sa buong bansa. Sa hearing, binigyang-diin ko nga na ang pag-i-invest sa ating healthcare system ay isang mahalagang pamumuhunan para sa kinabukasan ng bansa. Naniniwala po ako na katumbas po ng kalusugan ay buhay po ng bawat Pilipino.

Given this, we heard last hearing the manifestations of our counterparts from the House of Representatives on various bills seeking to establish and upgrade public hospitals all over the country. I fully support the intent and objectives of these local bills but, if we are to pass these, I reiterated the need to ascertain the commitment of the DBM and the Department of Health as to the implementation and funding of these local bills. Ayaw po natin na maging white elephant ito. Pasa-pasa tayo tapos di naman po magagamit, masasayang po. Dapat siguraduhin na ang bawat ospital ay may sapat na pondo para sa pagpapatakbo at pagpapanatili sa mga ito. Hindi dapat ito maging white elephant o unfunded laws. Today, we shall hear one by one the position of the DOH and DBM on each local bill in our agenda.

In relation to this, we will also continue to look into the implementation of the Philippine Health Facility Development Plan. It is crucial to know the priorities of the DOH and DBM in funding the construction, repair or rehabilitation of various public health facilities.

As I have mentioned in the last hearing, we passed 69 laws during the 18th Congress for the upgrade and establishment of various public hospitals all over the country. Ako po ang principal sponsor ng mga ito. As Vice Chair of the Committee on Finance, we also advocated for the construction of more than 700 Super Health Centers from 2022 to 2024. This Congress, we authored and principally sponsored, priority po ito ni Senate President Migz Zuburi at Pangulong Bongbong Marcos ito pong RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. Magaganda po ang layunin ng mga batas at programang ito kaya dapat ma-implementa po ito, it's a multi-year plan of the government. We do not want white elephants, we need operational health facilities para sa ating mga kababayan. In this hearing, we shall hear the presentation of the DOH on the status of the implementation of these projects and programs. Importante po na updated ang Komite at Senado sa progress ng mga proyektong ito.

While we endeavor to improve our health facilities, we are also exerting efforts to enhance and make more accessible the medical assistance programs of the government. It is for this reason that we passed RA 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act to ensure that medical assistance would be available to patients in public hospitals, particularly in DOH hospitals. We want to be constantly updated on the implementation of this law. Umapela po ako na gamitin ang pondo ng gobyerno para sa mahihirap po nating mga kababayan. Kaya nga po ito tinawag na MAIP, Medical Assistance for Indigent Patients. Tandaan natin sa 2024 GAA, 58 billion ang inaprubahan po na pondo para po sa MAIP. Wala dapat matanggihan na pasyente dahil lahat naman sila nangangailangan, at mga mahihirap po nating kababayan ang pupunta dito. Tandaan natin pera po ito ng mga kababayan natin, para po ito sa mahihirap. We need to be updated on the balances and utilization from time to time.

Aside from medical assistance, equally important is the health insurance provided by the government. Lahat po ng Pilipino miyembro ng PhilHealth kaya gusto po nating marinig sa PhilHealth kung ano ang mga programa nito. We want to examine the coordination between the DOH and PhilHealth in the implementation of each other’s programs particularly on the availability of PhilHealth programs in public health facilities. Kaya tayo naglagay ng mga Super Health Centers para mapalapit ang serbisyo medikal sa ating mga kababayan. At siguraduhin natin na may serbisyo na makukuha sa mga Super Health Centers. Dapat guided po ang LGUs paano sila ma-accredit sa Super Health Centers, dahil yung iba hindi nila alam kung anong gagawin nila. Nandyan na yung mga Super Health Centers, gusto na nila magpakonsulta, pwede naman po sila maging libre through Konsulta program po ng PhilHealth.

I commend the efforts like the Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Service or BUCAS and health caravans. Malaking tulong po ito sa mga kababayan natin. Pero etong Super Health Center, may structure na po ito. Kailangan rin po Secretary Ted maganda po ang coordination with PhilHealth Konsulta program. Para maka-avail naman sila ng libreng konsulta mula sa gobyerno.

(PART 1 of 2)